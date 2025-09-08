Woman, two minors found dead in Ramban village, probe launched: Police

Follow us on

A woman and her two kids were found dead under a culvert in the Chamalwas village of Ramban today evening, police said, adding that a probe has been launched into the matter.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Arun Gupta, told that prima facie it appears to be a case of homicide.

“Three bodies, including a woman and her two children – a boy and a girl – were found under a culvert. A team has been constituted,” he said.

He said that a probe has been launched. “Wr will seek the opinion of doctors and wait for the outcome of the probe before drawing any conclusions,” he added—(KNO)