Woman drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police

RK Online Desk
Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Baramulla Police have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from her possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri, had established a checkpoint at STC Sheeri. During checking, a woman identified as Rozia Begum wife of Shabir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Fatehgarh was intercepted. Upon search, 153 grams of a charas-like contraband substance was recovered from her possession. She was immediately arrested.

Accordingly, a case with FIR nr 38/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sheeri and further investigation is underway.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to police. Your cooperation is crucial in our collective fight against the drug menace. J&K Police remain committed to acting firmly against such offenders in accordance with the law.

