“Without proper infrastructure, cricket in J&K won’t progress”: Azharuddin

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday said that the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir is possible only when an elected body takes charge of the game in the region.

Speaking during his visit to Baramulla, Azharuddin said cricket cannot progress under ad-hoc arrangements. “You can’t run an association or administration every time. There should be elections. Only an elected body can ensure the game develops in the right direction,” he said.

According to KNS, he said that infrastructure is the biggest hurdle. “As long as you don’t have a proper ground, sponsors won’t come forward and people won’t take cricket seriously. Children play for some time but then give up due to lack of facilities. There is a lot of talent here, but talent needs guidance and proper coaching,” Azharuddin noted.

The former India captain highlighted the importance of modern stadiums with turf wickets, coaching camps, and competitive matches.

He recalled that Baramulla once hosted international matches, including games against the West Indies and Australia, and said the region still has a huge fan following. “If a good match is organised here, 10 to 20 thousand spectators will definitely come to watch,” he said.

While thanking the Indian Army for developing cricket facilities in Baramulla, Azharuddin underlined that the game can only grow further if the region gets quality infrastructure that matches national standards.

Sending a message to young cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir, he said: “Play with passion. You have talent. If you play with dedication, you can not only reach semi-finals or finals at the domestic level but also make it to the national team.”(KNS)