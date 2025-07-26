“With Trump, we agreed that the US will buy drones from us,” says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States has agreed to purchase combat drones from Ukraine, in a deal potentially worth up to $30 billion, RT reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Zelensky said he had reached an understanding with US President Donald Trump regarding the sale. “With Trump, we agreed that the US will buy drones from us,” he told reporters, adding that a contract worth “$10-30 billion is now being drafted,” according to RT.

Earlier this month, Zelensky had revealed ongoing talks with Trump over a “mega deal” on drone procurement.

As per RT citing the New York Post, American defense officials have warned that US drone technology lags behind that of Russia and China, prompting efforts to accelerate purchase and development.

During the conference in Kyiv, Zelensky underlined Ukraine’s urgent financial needs, noting the country requires substantial funding to manage its defense and budgetary requirements.

“Forty billion [is needed] for the deficit, 25 for drones, missiles, electronic warfare. That’s already 65 billion,” he said. RT reported that Zelensky has made multiple requests for these funds from European leaders and international institutions.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that Western countries should help cover the salaries of Ukrainian servicemen. “So far, they don’t pay for the salaries. They pay for the weapons. And we say – salaries too, because [our troops] are weapons,” he argued, as quoted by RT.

The announcement comes as the US scales back direct financial aid to Ukraine. Trump has emphasized that future support to Ukraine “will be a business for us,” pointing out that the US will no longer cover the cost of Patriot air defense systems, which will instead be paid for by the European Union and NATO members, RT reported.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to criticize the West’s financial and military backing of Kyiv. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that funding Ukraine’s weaponry is equivalent to financing the “death” of the country. (ANI)