With Kashmir connected by train, CM Omar Abdullah hails Railway Link as a historic milestone

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today hailed the rail-link of Kashmir with the rest of the country as a “historic accomplishment,” stating that the development will boost tourism, trade and bring comfort in the daily lives of people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Minister was addressing a large gathering at Katra during the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji Bridges and at the flagging off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Train to Kashmir by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Kashmir’s first all-weather railway connectivity with the rest of India.

Also present on the occasion were Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries.

“The benefits to Jammu & Kashmir will be substantial. Tourism will receive a major boost, and the daily lives of our residents will improve,” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted the difficulties faced by people during inclement weather when highway closures lead to exorbitant airfares.

“With this railway line operational, that hardship will be alleviated to a great extent, offering affordable and reliable transportation,” he noted.

Speaking about the economic benefits, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of better market access for the region’s horticultural produce.

“Our apples, cherries, and other fruit will now find faster and more easy access to markets across the country and even globally. This will provide a significant economic benefit to our growers and traders,” he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister said that the successful completion of this critical infrastructure project stands as a testament to the Centre’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under PM Modi’s stewardship, yet another critical infrastructure project in Jammu & Kashmir has been completed. We are also witnessing rapid progress on other vital initiatives — the Jammu Ring Road, the Srinagar Ring Road, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the four-laning of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, and the expansion of both the Jammu and Srinagar airports and the railway network,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that with the Prime Minister’s continued support, Jammu and Kashmir will soon regain its status as a full-fledged state.

“Today marks yet another momentous occasion. With your leadership and support, we look forward to Jammu & Kashmir regaining its status as a full-fledged state,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal tryst with key milestones in J&K’s rail history, Omar Abdullah recalled his presence at the inauguration of the Anantnag Railway Station, the Banihal Railway Tunnel, and his government’s final event at the same venue with PM Modi in 2014.

“You may call it fate, or perhaps destiny, but I have always had the good fortune of being present at key milestones in Jammu and Kashmir’s railway journey,” he said.

He also recalled that the dream of connecting Kashmir via railway dates back to colonial times.

“Even during British rule, plans were envisioned — such as the proposed Uri and Jhelum railway lines — but they remained unfulfilled. What the British could not achieve, you have made a reality. You have connected Kashmir with the rest of India and, through it, to the wider world. This is a historic accomplishment,” he said.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he credited him for being the first to recognize the rail-network to Kashmir as a project of national importance.

“This progress owes much to the vision of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who declared this railway line a project of national importance. Since then, the project has seen consistent progress and budgetary prioritization,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to development, the Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to fulfill the vision of a prosperous region.

“Our government remains committed to the vision of ‘Viksit Jammu Kashmir, Viksit Bharat’ — a developed Jammu & Kashmir, a developed India — and we are determined to realize this goal for the people of our region.”

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

“On this historic day, on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to you, Hon’ble Prime Minister. Thank you for your unwavering support and for helping turn decades-old dreams into reality.”