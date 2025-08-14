With 6.5 pc GDP growth in last fiscal, India fastest growing among major world economies: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday highlighted India’s journey of development since Independence, with a special focus on economic growth, technological advancements, and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 79th Independence Day, President Murmu said that the country’s 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, controlled inflation rate, and rising exports, are all key indicators point that the Indian economy is in the pink of health.

She stated that India has made “extraordinary progress” in all fields and is on the way of becoming a self-reliant nation.

“We started a new journey in 1947. After the long years of foreign rule, India was in utter poverty at the time of Independence. But in the 78 years since then, we have made extraordinary progress in all fields. India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence,” President Murmu said.

The President noted that currently India remains the fastest-growing economy in the world even amid stress in the global economy, stating that this is all possible due to “calibrated reforms and sagacious economic management.”

She said, “In the economic field, our achievements are all the more noticeable. With a GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent in the last fiscal, India is the fastest growing among the major economies in the world. Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead. Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health. This is as much due to carefully calibrated reforms and sagacious economic management as due to the hard work and dedication of our workers and farmers.”

The President affirmed that a large section of the population has been pulled out of poverty, income inequality is reducing and regional disparities are disappearing due to the “good governance.”

“A large number of people have been pulled out of poverty through good governance. The government has been running a series of welfare initiatives for the poor and also for those who have risen above the poverty line but are still vulnerable, so that they do not fall below it again. This is reflected in the rising expenditure on social services. Income inequality is reducing. Regional disparities are also disappearing. The States and regions, earlier known for weaker economic performance, are now showing their true potential and catching up with the front-runners,” she said.

The President highlighted the infrastructure development, including the expansion of the National Highway network under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and modernisation of the Railways. She descrbed inauguration of the Kashmir Valley rail link as a “historic milestone” that will boost trade and tourism in the region.

“Our business leaders, small and medium industries and traders have always exhibited a can-do spirit; what was needed was removing the bottlenecks in the path of wealth creation. That is so visible when it comes to infrastructure development over the past decade” she said

“We have expanded and strengthened the National Highway network under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The Railways too have innovated, introducing new types of trains and coaches equipped with latest technologies. The inauguration of the rail link in Kashmir valley is a major accomplishment. Rail connectivity with the valley will boost trade and tourism in the region and open new economic possibilities. This engineering marvel at Kashmir is a historic milestone for our country,” the President said in her address to the country.

President Murmu noted that initiatives like AMRUT ensuring water and sewerage connections for households, while the Jal Jeevan Mission works to provide tap water to rural homes.

“The country is rapidly urbanizing. Hence, the Government has been paying special attention to improve the conditions of the cities. Addressing the key area of urban transport, the Government has expanded metro rail facilities. The number of cities with a metro rail service has gone up multifold in a decade. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, or AMRUT, has ensured more and more households have access to a tap with the assured supply of water and a sewerage connection. The Government considers the basic amenities of life as rightful claims of the citizens. The Jal Jeevan Mission is making progress in providing tap water supply to rural households.”

“In the healthcare sector, we have been witnessing a paradigm shift with a variety of initiatives under Ayushman Bharat, the largest healthcare scheme of its kind in the world. This scheme has already provided cover to more than 55 crore people. The government extended this benefit to all senior citizens of the age of 70 years and above, regardless of their income. As inequalities in access are removed, the poor and the lower middle-class also benefit from the best possible health-care facilities,” President Murmu said.

Highlighting significant technological progresses in the nation, President Murmu said nearly all villages now have 4G connectivity, enabling India to become a leader in digital payments and Direct Benefit Transfers.

She said, “In this Digital Age, it is apt that one sector in India that has seen the most dramatic advances is information technology. Nearly all villages have 4G mobile connectivity, and the remaining few thousands will be covered soon. This has made possible large-scale adoption of digital payment technologies, in which India has become a world leader in a short span. It has also supported Direct Benefit Transfer, which ensures that welfare benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without glitch and leakage. More than half of the total number of digital transactions in the world take place in India. These developments have created a vibrant digital economy whose contribution to the country’s GDP is increasing year on year.”

President Murmu stated that artificial intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement, noting the launch of the India-AI Mission to build AI models tailored to India’s needs and to position the country as a global AI hub by 2047, improving governance and citizens’ lives.

“Artificial intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement and has already entered our lives. The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities. It is also helping to build AI models that answer to India’s specific requirements. As we aspire to become a global-AI-hub by 2047, our focus will remain on making the best use of the advances in technology for the common people, to improve their lives by improving governance,” President Murmu said. (ANI)

