“Wishing everyone a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)”: CM Omar Extends Greetings 

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday Extended Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Wishing everyone a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) guide us towards peace, love and prosperity.”

In another post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote”Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak. On this day of light & remembrance, may our Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings of love, mercy and compassion illuminate our hearts, guide our actions and unite us in peace and harmony. ”

 

 

