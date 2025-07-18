“Winning should be our habit”: Amit Shah hails India’s 588 medals at 21st World Police and Fire Games

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the Indian contingent for its remarkable performance at the 21st World Police and Fire Games and encouraged all police athletes to inculcate a habit of winning in every competition they participate in.

Addressing the Indian contingent of the 21st World Police and Fire Games in the national capital, the Union Home Minister said, “…Winning and losing is a part of life. We should always aim to win. Winning should be our habit; only those who make winning a habit perform well… I once again heartily congratulate all the medal winners who played and won for the country in the 21st World Police and Fire Games.”

As India is set to host the 22nd World Police and Fire Games in Gujarat in 2029, Shah has set a goal for the police forces to aim for at least three medals and break their current record in the next games.

“When the DIG informed me that we have won medals, and some people have won more than one medal, it was a matter of great joy for me… All the police forces that are part of the ‘All India Police Sports Control Board’ should aim to win at least three medals… If we do this, then the record you have made this year will be broken by you in the 22nd World Police and Fire Games to be held in Gujarat in the year 2029,” Shah stated.

Emphasising that the Indian government has increased the budget for sports in the last 10 years, the Union Minister said that the government is also preparing for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Shah asserted, “In the last 10 years, sports have been given a lot of importance. The government has increased its budget five times. The government is also preparing for the 2036 Olympic Games and is giving assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to about 3,000 players, and is also making a detailed, systematic plan for this…”

Team India secured a total of 588 medals, including 280 gold medals, at the recent 21st edition of the World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Birmingham, Alabama, from June 27 to July 6.

Team India ranked third in the overall charts, behind the USA (1,354 medals, including 569 gold, 433 silver, and 352 bronze medals) and Brazil (743 medals, including 266 gold, 246 silver, and 231 bronze medals), as per the competition’s website.

India will be hosting the 2029 edition of the tournament in Ahmedabad. Recently, in June, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Gujarat had secured the hosting bid for the prestigious international event. (ANI)