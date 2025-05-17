“Will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on all party delegation

Terming it as an “important” task, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday vowed to fulfil the responsibility as part of the delegation visiting key partner countries to project India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, “…This is not about any party affiliation… We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving… This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well.”

“…As of now, I know that the group I belong to will be headed by my good friend Baijayant Jay Panda. I think this group will include Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. The countries I think we’ll be going to are the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Denmark,” he added.

Owaisi said that his job was to tell the world about how Pakistan wants to destabilise our country and that all facts wil be presented on this visit.

“We are representing the government of India and our country… We are going to those countries to tell how our daughters are getting widowed, our children are being orphaned, and how Pakistan wants to destabilise our country. We are the fifth-largest economy. If there is destabilisation in India, it will affect the whole world… Never forget that 21 civilians have also been killed (in cross-border shelling). Four children were killed in Pooch. Five of our jawans were killed. We will present all this to the countries… We will present the Indian government’s vision to the best of our capability,” he said

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda stressed the need to take India’s “views” across the world because of the propaganda that Pakistan indulges in and misrepresents the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said the message and this outreach are not just to the governments in foreign nations but also to media, academia and opinion-making circles.

“Pakistan’s Army has been taught a lesson through Operation Sindoor and they have been made to pay a heavy price for the terrorist attacks on India. There is a need also to take our views across the world because of the propaganda that Pakistan indulges in and misrepresents the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Panda said.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)