“Will take us some time for identification”: IGP Kashmir after three terroirists killed in Srinagar

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi said on Monday that the identification of the three terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ near Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is in process and will take some time.

The three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar on Monday morning.

He said that the operation in the Harwan is still ongoing.

“Operation is still continuing. As per the interior reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralised. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside,” IGP Birdi told mediapersons.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” the Chinar Corp said in a post on X.

Further information awaited. (ANI)