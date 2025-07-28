BreakingKashmir

“Will take us some time for identification”: IGP Kashmir after three terroirists killed in Srinagar

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi said on Monday that the identification of the three terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ near Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is in process and will take some time.

The three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar on Monday morning.

He said that the operation in the Harwan is still ongoing.

“Operation is still continuing. As per the interior reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralised. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside,” IGP Birdi told mediapersons.

The three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar on Monday morning.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” the Chinar Corp said in a post on X.

Further information awaited. (ANI)

Three Kashmir students bag fellowship for pursuing masters in USA
PM approves 8th pay commission for central government employees
Scholars call on to revive essence of Sufism at CU convention
KPDCL’s crackdown on power theft in Kashmir continues; Consumers laud efforts
Venue for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash expected to be ready in three months
Share This Article
Previous Article Police attach property of drug peddler under NDPS Act in Kulgam
Next Article Jt. Director Information Kashmir condoles demise of Bashir Ahmad Bhat (Kotur)
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jt. Director Information Kashmir condoles demise of Bashir Ahmad Bhat (Kotur)
Breaking Kashmir
Police attach property of drug peddler under NDPS Act in Kulgam
Breaking Kashmir
Four drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir, Contraband substances recovered
Breaking Kashmir
“Never asked how many enemy jets we shot down”: Rajnath Singh targets opposition over Op Sindoor queries in LS
Breaking National