“Will start accepting Haj applications for 2026 within a week”: Union Minister Rijiju

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that the Union Government will begin accepting applications for the Haj pilgrimage in 2026 within a week, urging pilgrims to ensure timely submissions of documents to avoid future complications ahead of the pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju outlined the preparations and new measures to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage process, emphasising digitalisation and adherence to deadlines set by the Saudi Arabian government.

“Within a week, we will start accepting Haj applications for 2026… I request people to fill out their applications on time so they do not face any problems in the future. The Saudi Arabian government has set many strict deadlines,” Rijiju stated.

He directed tour operators to strictly adhere to the timelines and instructed the Haj Committee of India to deposit payments to the Saudi government before the deadline, ensuring compliance with international requirements.

Rijiju also addressed several logistical and policy considerations for the upcoming Haj, noting separate accommodations for men and women during the pilgrimage and that a companion was mandatory for pilgrims above the age of 65 years.

“I strictly instruct the tour operators to adhere to the set timelines. I have directed the Haj Committee of India to deposit the payment to the Saudi Arabian government before the deadline… I have been given suggestions regarding the accommodations. We are considering the request for separate accommodations for men and women… A companion is mandatory to look after pilgrims above 65 years of age. We will also offer an option for a short Haj,” he added.

He also stated that the entire process will be digital and that food choices will also be tailored to regional preferences.

“The entire process will be digital… We will provide food choices state-wise so that pilgrims can eat food to their taste,” the Union Minister added.

Earlier today, during the Haj review meeting, Rijiju said, “Haj 2025 was one of the most successful ever.”

“We will build on this success to ensure an even more seamless experience in 2026,” he affirmed.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated that the meeting reviewed the smooth conduct of Haj 2025 and initiated early preparations for Haj 2026.

“A record low number of deaths during this Haj was noted as a major achievement,” the post added.

Deliberations focused on improving inter-ministerial coordination, enhancing logistics and pilgrim support, learning from Haj 2025 to innovate for Haj 2026 and strengthening digital, health and on-ground infrastructure for Indian Haj pilgrims for the next year. (ANI)