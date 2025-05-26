Politics

Will show real face of Pakistan to everyone: All party delegation member Khatana

New Delhi, May 25: Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, who is part of the multi-party delegation to European countries on Sunday, said that the delegation will reveal the “real face” of Pakistan and present India’s stance of zero tolerance against terrorism.
Emphasising on the unity of political parties, Ghulam Ali Khatana said, “When we go outside India, we are all Indians. When we are inside the country, we are separate political parties. We will talk about zero tolerance against terrorism and will show the real face of Pakistan to everyone.”
Ghulam Ali Khatana is part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which will visit the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.
Other members of the delegation include Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.
Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chaturvedi called for global accountability and a global alliance against terrorism while highlighting Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities.
Speaking with ANI, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “There should be a zero tolerance against terrorism and there should also be global accountability and a global alliance against terrorism.”
Slamming Pakistan for being involved in the terror attack, she highlighted that terrorist groups like Al Qaida and Jaish-e-Mohammad originated from the country.
“All roots of terrorism are coming from Pakistan. Pakistan has become a global terror hub. It exports terrorists not just in our country but also in other countries. America or Europe should not forget that Al Qaida, Jaish-e-Mohammad and other terror groups are found there (Pakistan),” she said.
The seven multi-party delegations to various countries are tasked with projecting India’s national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They are carrying India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach. (ANI)

