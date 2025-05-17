Will seek Centre’s help for proper rehabilitation of Pak shelling hit victims: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Government will seek Central government’s help for rehabilitation of Pakistan shelling hit victims.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Tanghdar, LG Sinha, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that administration has made the assessment and immediate assistance has been provided.

“A few people are left to be rehabilitated. But I feel this help is not enough. I’ve asked Divisional Commissioner and senior officers to prepare a comprehensive plan so we can request the Centre for proper rehabilitation,” he said—(KNO)