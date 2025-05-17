BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Will seek Centre’s help for proper rehabilitation of Pak shelling hit victims: LG Sinha

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Government will seek Central government’s help for rehabilitation of Pakistan shelling hit victims.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Tanghdar, LG Sinha, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that administration has made the assessment and immediate assistance has been provided.

“A few people are left to be rehabilitated. But I feel this help is not enough. I’ve asked Divisional Commissioner and senior officers to prepare a comprehensive plan so we can request the Centre for proper rehabilitation,” he said—(KNO)

Biden directs US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel
Artistic community grieves the loss of Maestro Mushtaq Kak in Srinagar
UNSC needs better representatives in Security Council including countries like India: UNGA Chief
“All faiths welcome in Canada…” Canadian High Commissioner to India, when asked about Khalistanis in his country
Indian stock indices start fresh week marginally higher
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of Indian Army”: LG Manoj Sinha
Next Article SIA Kashmir raids 11 locations in sleeper cells module case
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha increases ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
People first, always: CM Omar Abdullah reiterates commitment to resolving public grievances
Breaking Kashmir
Dr.Darakhshan Andrabi presents cash assistance to Uri shelling affected people
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on all party delegation
Breaking National