Will review measures taken post-2014 floods to see what has changed: CM Omar

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28 : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he will personally review the measures taken post-2014 floods in Kashmir.

Talking to the reporters here the Chief Minister, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the situation was quite grim after two days of rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. “In case there would have been more rain for two more days, we could have faced a difficult situation in both Jammu as well as in Kashmir. Back in 2014, the flood situation emerged after six days of rainfall but today, only two days of rain led to the flood-like situation,” he said.

He added that with the grace of the Almighty, the situation has improved and water has receded and the flood threat at present is over. “But, we need to understand what changed after the 2014 floods. I will sit back with the officers after some days and review the measures taken after the deluge a decade ago. We will send what happened to the carrying capacity of flood channels and river Jhelum besides other measures meant to prevent the flood situation here,” he said.

“We need to rectify the errors as we cannot afford to live under a constant threat every year,” the Chief Minister added.

Pertinently, the intermittent heavy rainfall and cloudbursts led to the flood like situation across Jammu and Kashmir as the water level in all the major rivers and streams crossed the alarm and danger mark—(KNO)