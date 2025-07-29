Will raise our voice if statehood is delayed further: CM

Srinagar, July 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that while his government will not disrupt the ongoing session of Parliament, any further delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will compel them to raise their voice strongly once the session concludes.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, CM Omar urged the Centre to show tangible progress before the monsoon session ends later this month. “If my information is correct, the session will last till the 21st or 22nd of August. If we do not see any movement on statehood by then, we will talk about it. As of now, I will not protest because of this session,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing debate in Parliament about Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said the government’s statements are merely repetitive. “This is a discussion that has been going on for a long time. They are not saying anything new. Since Operation Sindoor began, the government has said it will continue until there is complete peace here,” he stated.

He also criticised the lack of serious discussion on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a far more urgent issue. “It is good that Operation Sindoor is being discussed in Parliament today, but before that, there should be a serious discussion on Pahalgam. Even the LG has said there was negligence, failure of intelligence and security. If that’s true, who has been held responsible?” he asked.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Chief Minister noted that the security forces have remained active in their efforts to apprehend those involved. “Our forces—police, paramilitary, and army—have been tracking them. If even one of them is killed in an encounter, it is a good thing,” he said.

On India-Pakistan relations, Omar reiterated his party’s support for dialogue, but emphasized that responsibility for creating a conducive atmosphere rests with both nations. “We have always supported talks. But I’ve said before, creating a suitable environment is not India’s job alone. Pakistan must also play its part,” he stated.

He cautioned that incidents like the Pahalgam attack weaken the position of those in India who support peace talks. “If such attacks continue, people like us—who believe in dialogue—will become weaker. Pakistan needs to help create the kind of environment where dialogue can not only begin but also reach its goal,” he added.