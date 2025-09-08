“Will of people continues to be subservient”: Sajad Lone condemns slapping of PSA on MLA Mehraj Malik

Follow us on

Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Monday strongly denounced the slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on MLA Mehraj Malik, describing it as yet another assault on the democratic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the use of the PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. This is a soulless democracy,” Lone said, stressing that such actions reduce the democratic process to a mere facade.

He noted that the people’s mandate continues to remain powerless despite the conduct of elections.

“The will of the people of J&K continues to be subservient. What is the purpose of holding elections if an elected representative is denied the right to express his sentiments?,” he stated.

Lone warned that such measures only deepen the crisis of credibility facing the democratic institutions in the region. “It is a very sad day for an already endangered democracy,” he remarked.