BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Will of people continues to be subservient”: Sajad Lone condemns slapping of PSA on MLA Mehraj Malik

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Follow us on

Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Monday strongly denounced the slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on MLA Mehraj Malik, describing it as yet another assault on the democratic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the use of the PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. This is a soulless democracy,” Lone said, stressing that such actions reduce the democratic process to a mere facade.

He noted that the people’s mandate continues to remain powerless despite the conduct of elections.

“The will of the people of J&K continues to be subservient. What is the purpose of holding elections if an elected representative is denied the right to express his sentiments?,” he stated.

Lone warned that such measures only deepen the crisis of credibility facing the democratic institutions in the region. “It is a very sad day for an already endangered democracy,” he remarked.

Rajnath Singh reviews Kishtwar cloudburst situation, hails rescue efforts
“India is reforming, not out of compulsion, but out of conviction,” PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit
Ghazals of famous Kashmiri Sufi poet Shams Faqir of the 19th century once again touch the hearts of people
President Murmu delegates power to Ladakh L-G to control drug advertising under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act
Mumkin’ scheme proves instrumental in satiating aspirations of J&K Youth
Share This Article
Previous Article Kejriwal slams MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention, calls Him “Lion of AAP”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kejriwal slams MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention, calls Him “Lion of AAP”
Breaking Jammu
No justification for PSA detention of MLA Mehraj Malik: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“We fully respect Ashok Chakra, been misused by Waqf board Chairman,” NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq
Breaking Kashmir
Syed Yasir hits stunning hole-in-one at Royal Springs Golf Course
Breaking Sports