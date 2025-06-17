“Will meet leaders at G7 Summit, share my thoughts on important global issues”: PM Modi in Canada

After arriving in Canada’s Calgary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi’s three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

“At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,”Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi’s visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

On Monday, India’s Acting High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, expressed optimism over discussions set to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta.

Speaking to ANI, Naik stated that PM Modi has been invited to G7 Summit by Carney and noted that India will be participating in the G7 Summit as a guest country for the sixth time. He stated that India at the G7 Summit will speak about energy security, innovation, new technologies like AI.

On PM Modi’s visit to G7 Summit, he said, “As your are aware that honourable Prime Minister of India has been invited to attend the G7 2025 Summit as an outreach guest country by the honorable Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. This is the sixth consecutive time India is coming to G7 as a guest country which speaks for India’s importance on the world stage today. In this particular G7, India will be speaking about energy security, innovation, new technologies like AI, Quantum etc, which are contemporary topics that will effect all of us and our views will will definitely get noticed, I am sure.”

“In addition to that, there will be bilaterals on the sidelines. As you know, the G7 countries and also some other rich countries are also here in Calgary and there will be interactions on that front as well. That also includes interaction with meeting with Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada as well,” the Indian envoy said.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi’s sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Asked about his expectation regarding bilateral ties following the meeting between PM Modi and Carney, Naik said, “At this point, I’ll just say that honourable Prime Minister tweeted the moment Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected. So that was a good signal.

And now we are seeing the visit happening at his invitation. I think those hold significance in themselves. We will see how the discussion goes and what comes out of it. I would say the direction looks positive. But as I said, around this visit and around this meeting, you can already see so much of enthusiasm and positivity, which is what should be noted.”

Ties between two nations became strained after Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations and termed them “politically motivated.” The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. India has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such activities. (ANI)