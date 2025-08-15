“Will launch door to door signature campaign for J&K statehood”: CM Omar on Independence Day

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the elected government will launch a door to door signature campaign for the restoration of statehood to Jammu ad Kashmir in the next few weeks.

During his address on 79th Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium, CM Omar, per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that his focus on the restoration of statehood is because that is the first step to ensure prosperity and progress here. “I will not stop pressing for statehood as it is the issue of everyone here”.

He said that they will go to every single constituency and get the signatures of people for statehood restoration. “The time has come to move beyond writing letters and other things. We will reach every office and authorities where the decisions for J&K is being taken. Me and my colleagues will also go to every single assembly constituency to get the signatures of people for statehood restoration and handover the document to the Centre and others accordingly,” he said.

“This speech means a lot to me. After 11 years, I am here to make my speech again. Much has changed in 11 years. Last time, I was speaking as the CM of state, but today, I am speaking as the CM of UT. We had a special status, our flag and constitution, but nothing has remained now. Even the statehood has been snatched,” he said.

He said some wellwishers gave hope that the statehood will be restored soon. “The announcement will be made this year only and even I was told that the papers are being prepared, but nothing was done. Today, I am telling you that the ray of hope has got slightly reduced. I had high hopes, but it has now reduced.”

He said the elected government here is akin to the horse whose legs have been tied and is asked to reach the destination.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their loved one in the Kishtwar cloudburst yesterday.

According to the Chief Minister, 60 people have died so far while more than 100 are injured. “I want to extend my condolences to the bereaved families and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I want to assure the people of Kishtwar, especially those affected that the government will provide every possible assistance to them,” he said.

He said that an investigation will be launched to ascertain as to what led to the incident and see whether more preparations despite having the weather alert could have prevented the tragedy—(KNO)