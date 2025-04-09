Breaking

Will establish women centre in Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the time has come to give women their rights to build a strong nation and added that a women centre will be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the nation cannot progress until the women get their rights. “The time has come to give women their rights. The women consisting 50 per cent of population should get their rights and the parliament should take immediate measures on the bill so that the women get their rights,” he said.

“J&K is a crown of India and we will establish a women centre from here. I have asked for identifying the land in this regard. We will take every possible step to support them (women),” he added.

Replying to a query on opposition’s statements in the Assembly, he said the enemies will always remain there, but “we will do our job and take J&K out of the problems.”—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Death toll surpasses 7900 in earthquake hit Turkey-Syria, expected to rise

New track to Vaishno Devi cave shrine closed amid inclement weather conditions

Dr Singla holds Public Darbar at Banquet Hall, Srinagar

Indian Navy’s Dornier airlifts youth with head injury to Kochi from Lakshadweep

Over 100 kanals of encroached land retrieved in Pattan, Baramulla

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Wanted Speaker to step aside temporarily”: JKPC Chief Sajad lone over assembly ruckus on Waqf act discussion
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Wanted Speaker to step aside temporarily”: JKPC Chief Sajad lone over assembly ruckus on Waqf act discussion
Breaking
“Cloudy Weather with Light rain, Snow Expected in J&K on April 9-10” : MeT
Breaking
Amidst Tariff challenges, RBI revises growth expectation from 6.7 % to 6.5% in FY25-26
Breaking
“We are not challenging the authority of Parliament”: JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Waqf Act
Breaking