Will establish women centre in Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the time has come to give women their rights to build a strong nation and added that a women centre will be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the nation cannot progress until the women get their rights. “The time has come to give women their rights. The women consisting 50 per cent of population should get their rights and the parliament should take immediate measures on the bill so that the women get their rights,” he said.

“J&K is a crown of India and we will establish a women centre from here. I have asked for identifying the land in this regard. We will take every possible step to support them (women),” he added.

Replying to a query on opposition’s statements in the Assembly, he said the enemies will always remain there, but “we will do our job and take J&K out of the problems.”—(KNO)