Will approach SC if statehood not restored soon: Farooq Abdullah

Kokernag, June 21: Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said their stance remains that they are awaiting the resolution of statehood. However, he warned that if there is further delay, they will have no choice but to approach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr Abdullah said that after the recent elections, many people are eager to have their issues addressed immediately. He said the lack of statehood is hindering progress. “How could a broader cabinet of ministers be formed without it?” he said. “We could expand the cabinet and address people’s concerns, but that’s not possible without statehood.”

“That’s why I came to the people. I want to tell them that there are people who are ready to sell out. People have to be alert,” he added.

Reflecting on the recent eight months since the formation of the government, he said, “I hope that once statehood is restored, all powers will be in our hands.”

The NC chief reaffirmed the party’s position: “We are waiting for statehood. If it is delayed further, we will be compelled to seek justice in the Supreme Court.”

Dr Farooq said he prays that Allah brings Israel and Iran to their senses and gives them minds. “There should be talks about peace instead of fighting. Only peace can solve problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a party statement, the National Conference (NC) held a block meeting at Kokernag Town Hall, chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah and hosted by MLA Choudhary Zafar Ali Khatana. The meeting focused on development, youth concerns, and the restoration of statehood. During the outreach, key party leaders and grassroots workers discussed pressing issues such as unemployment and civic development.

The former chief minister reiterated the Omar Abdullah-led government’s commitment to restoring statehood and assured that urgent measures would be taken to address all concerns once it is achieved.

The meeting also emphasised the need for by-elections and boosting tourism. Among those present were PP Showkat Ahmad Mir, MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani, youth leaders Anees Ul Islam and Syed Sabha, Additional Spokesperson Umesh Talashi, DDC members, and local functionaries.

The NC president urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections