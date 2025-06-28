Widespread rain brings respite to J&K

Srinagar, June 27: Widespread rainfall across several regions of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning brought much-needed respite from the intense heatwave, particularly in the Jammu division, where temperatures had soared to uncomfortable levels over the past week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu recorded 28.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., bringing the maximum temperature down to 34.4°C — 2.6°C below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3°C. Relative humidity remained high, reaching 88 percent in the morning before dropping to 69 percent by evening.

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar received 15.8 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The city recorded a daytime high of 31.1°C, slightly above the normal range, while the night temperature settled at 18.8°C. Humidity levels hovered at 93 per cent in the morning and declined to 71 per cent by evening, contributing to a muggy atmosphere.

Other areas also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, helping pull down temperatures across the region. Banihal recorded 16.0 mm, while Batote received 22.0 mm of rain. Gulmarg remained cool with 4.6 mm of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 21.2°C. Pahalgam, which remained dry during the day, had received 0.4 mm of rain during the previous 24 hours. The popular tourist destination reported a maximum of 27.4°C and a minimum of 10.5°C. Katra registered 17.6 mm of rainfall, with the mercury dropping to 30.7°C — 3.2°C below normal. Bhaderwah also experienced 16 mm of rain.

In Srinagar city, the downpour caused waterlogging in several localities, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement. Key areas such as Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, and parts of Soura saw water accumulation, prompting complaints from commuters and local residents. The municipal authorities were pressed into service to drain stagnant water from roadways and low-lying colonies.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, described the rainfall as timely and said it had significantly improved humidity levels and brought down temperatures across the Union Territory. He said light to moderate rain is expected to continue in isolated places over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Our current forecast indicates scattered rainfall from June 28 to 30, with brief showers likely on July 1 and 2. On July 3, the day the Amarnath Yatra begins, we expect hot and humid weather, with chances of light rain at a few locations,” he said.

Authorities have warned of possible flash floods in vulnerable locations, landslides and mudslides in hilly areas, and waterlogging in low-lying plains. The advisory further recommends that farmers suspend irrigation, spraying, and fertilizer application during this period.

Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in said that there is forecast of heavy rain alert for parts of North India including Jammu.

“During the next 3–4 days will see intense rainfall in Jammu region of J&K, with an Orange Alert already in place. The monsoon is also expected to become active in during this period” he said.

Meanwhile, water level in the Chenab River has surged following heavy rainfall, as seen near the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.

DIG Shridhar Patil (Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range) urged people to avoid riverbanks. He warned that the water level remains dangerously high and advised the public not to risk their lives.

Meanwhile, District Administration Doda has confirmed that there have been no fatalities linked to a rise in water levels in the Chenab River, dismissing recent reports on WhatsApp and some media websites as false.

The administration has asked the public not to share or give credence to these unverified claims. Three separate drowning incidents occurred in the past two weeks, but none were caused by unusually high river levels.

On June 14, 2025, two brothers, Abrar Ahmed (12) and Asrar Ahmed (9) of Nepli village, Pul Doda, drowned while playing near the Chenab River close to Pul Doda.

On June 19, 2025, Payal Kumari, daughter of Harbans Kumar of Jakyas in Tehsil Chilli Pingal, died by suicide after jumping from the Thathri bridge into the Chenab.

On June 23, 2025, fisherman Basharat Hussain, son of Zahoor Din of Nagni in Tehsil Kahara, drowned while fishing in the Kalnai Nallah. His body was recovered by SDRF teams and local volunteers.

In response, District Magistrate Doda issued Order No. 2213-21/DM/Doda dated 25.06.2025, banning swimming, bathing, fishing and other non-essential activities near the Chenab River and its tributaries.

The public is urged to follow this advisory to prevent further accidents and to avoid spreading false information.

Earlier on Friday, joint teams of SDRF, NDRF & Irrigation Dept hold joint pre-monsoon mock drill at Tawi River near Jaganoo Morh. Rescue ops, boat demos & first-aid drills showcased to boost flood preparedness.