Why New Delhi abrogated Article 370 when it was already “hollowed”, asks Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Saturday said why New Delhi abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 when it was already hollowed and was serving no purpose.

Addressing a public gathering in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the NC vice-president said that what was done on August 05, 2019 was a trauma for people of Jammu and Kashmir which cannot be forgotten. “Our identity, respect and dignity were snatched on that day. Our State was downgraded into two Union Territories. Since then disappointment and alienation have increased among people of Jammu and Kashmir particularly in youth. I want to ask those forces who are saying what was lying in Article 370.

If there was nothing left then why New Delhi abrogated it,” Omar Abdullah said.

Responding to a query, the NC leader said “It is not cleared yet what was the aim of Home Minister’s visit to Kashmir. Earlier it was said the HM will take stock of security arrangements pertaining to annual Amarnath Yatra but that proved wrong. It was actually an exercise to direct administration, BJP and their proxies (A, B & C teams) to defeat National Conference in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. But Almighty is with us and we are getting overwhelming support of people”.

He added those forces who were claiming victory till yesterday, have now changed their stand on me. “J&K Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone was doing activities for his own victory till yesterday but today after sensing people’s inclination towards NC have changed his stand and are more concerning for my defeat now”, he added. (KNS)