“Whether You get free power or not you’ll get a meter”: Sajad Lone’s stark prediction for those hoping for free electricity

Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone has raised serious concerns about escalating electricity costs and the government’s promised free power scheme warning that consumers may end up paying more despite assurances of relief.

“There has been an increase in the electricity bills,” Lone stated, making two critical predictions about the much-touted 200-unit free power promise for the economically disadvantaged by the ruling party.

Addressing the poorest segments who are eagerly awaiting relief, the astute legislator said, “For the poorest who are waiting for 200 units of free power… Whether you will eventually get free power or not, I don’t know. But for sure you will get a meter.”

More significantly, Lone delivered a stark warning about the financial implications of the free power scheme.

“In the eventuality of you getting 200 units of free power, the net payment that you will make towards the power department will be higher than what you are paying now,” he declared.

This assertion challenges the fundamental premise of the government’s relief package suggesting that despite receiving free electricity units, consumers will paradoxically face increased overall costs.

