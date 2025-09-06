Where does money for flood mitigation go, asks Tarigami

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kulgam, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the government to make the public aware of how much money has been allocated to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department after every flood and how it has been spent.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami said, “It is necessary to inform the people what money has been spent and for what purpose so that we can assess whether it has been utilised properly.”

He expressed concern over the recurring floods in the Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, and criticised the lack of proper environmental assessments and flood mitigation plans. “Since 1952, this has been a flood-prone zone. Yet, we have not undertaken proper environmental assessments or planned their implementation. The result is that we still do not have an effective flood mitigation plan,” he said.

Tarigami said that government announcements during floods often remain limited to paper. “Victims are left worried with no options except to shed tears. The government should analyse each flood, learn lessons, and plan relief measures for the future, including resource allocation,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader also raised questions about funds provided by the World Bank and the central and state governments for flood mitigation. “Where did that money go? Was it spent properly? Details should be made available to the public,” he said, adding that a transparent assessment of allocations for rivers, dams, and other flood-related projects is essential.

“Floods affect livelihoods, destroy crops, and damage infrastructure. This is not a one-day problem. Experts, environmentalists, and citizen groups should be involved in planning mitigation measures to ensure transparency and effectiveness,” Tarigami said.

He further said the need to protect water bodies in Kashmir, citing encroachments in Wular Lake and the Jhelum. “The government must address these issues systematically. Whether under the Lieutenant Governor’s rule or elected government, solutions must be found so that the people have hope,” he said.