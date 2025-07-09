“Whenever I retire, will dedicate rest of my life to Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed a glimpse into his post-retirement life, saying that he will dedicate the rest of his life after politics to Vedas, Upanishads and natural farming.

Shah made these remarks at the ‘Sahkar Samvaad,’ held in Delhi with women from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other workers associated with the cooperative sector.

“In front of us, there is a lot of work to be done on fertilisers. The cooperative sector should think about it. I have decided that whenever I retire, I will dedicate the rest of my life to Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming,” Shah said.

Highlighting the importance of natural farming, he added, “This natural farming has such a good scientific use that it gives so many benefits.”

Further, the office of Amit Shah highlighted how the cooperative sector has helped many farmers sell their products in the market. He gave an example of how some farmers are selling camel milk, which he said has medicinal properties.

“Miral Ben Rabari from Gujarat told Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji how farmers selling camel milk are profiting through cooperatives and how people are benefiting from the medicinal properties of camel milk,” it said in a post on X.

Earlier, on the occasion of the fourth foundation day of the Ministry of Cooperation, a grand Sakhkar Samelan was organised in Anand, known as the Milk Capital of India, in the presence of Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Inaugurating various development works of the world-renowned Amul Dairy, Shah called for expanding the cooperative movement nationwide based on the five Ps – People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity, said a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Shah stated that the convergence of the fourth anniversary of the Ministry of Cooperation, the 60th anniversary of the National Dairy Development Board, and the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Patel has led to numerous initiatives in Anand through this cooperative conference. The Ministry of Cooperation has been working over the past four years on the foundation of the five Ps – People (service-oriented), PACS (strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies), Platform (digital platform), Policy (new policies), and Prosperity (societal prosperity). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scope of cooperative activities has been expanding. (ANI)