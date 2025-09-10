When Religion is Twisted into a Political Tool, it leads to Destructive Ends 

Follow us on

The recent controversy over the National Emblem on the foundation stone of a newly constructed building in Hazratbal Dargah is highly condemnable. Leaving aside the religious perspective and the official protocol of the emblem, the real question is that why people be provoked over such a negligible issue which could have been corrected peacefully.

As per the prevailing Emblem Act religion has nothing to do with national emblem. Yet, time and again, we have seen such issues being deliberately provoked for political gains turning peaceful Kashmir into a ground of unrest and violence.

Without tampering with or showing disrespect to the National Emblem, this issue could have been resolved with calm deliberations without provocation and without turning area into a political weapon to radicalize ordinary Kashmiri people.

One of the most persistent problems in the Valley has been the way people are drawn into controversies through religious manipulation by self-styled contractors of faith. Today, as we step into a new chapter marked by peace and the promise of prosperity, it is imperative to rise above such divisive politics, safeguard the sanctity of our national symbols, and uphold unity, harmony, and respect among all communities.

At the same time, those at the helm of affairs must ensure they do not make mistakes while dealing with religious institutions. Any mishandling can later be exploited as a political tool by those who are always looking for an opportunity to disturb law and order.

First and foremost, there must be a neutral system in place to prevent politics from spilling over into matters of religion. For the greater good of the nation, it is essential to keep the two separate. History is full of examples showing that societies which maintained this separation were able to progress more rapidly and harmoniously.

In the Indian context, and especially in Kashmir, the need is even more pressing. People must be reminded that every faith is honourable and worthy of respect, a principle that lies at the heart of all religions across the world.

Secondly, the base of any controversy is the result of misinterpretation of religion which later turn into radicalization. Whatever we have seen in Kashmir over the last three decades is again religious radicalization and misinterpretation of religion, which resulted in violence, killings, and devastation all over Kashmir.

The killing of lakhs of youth and the devastation of peace and progress in Kashmir were based on the misinterpretation of religion. It is very tough to stop. Religion as a tool to provoke people has become the latest trend for personal gains.

Thirdly, our intellectual class has neither supported the right voice nor rejected the wrong voice. This class has turned into silent mode which is not less than death of the society, because those who are knowledgeable about these issues and can be effective in proliferating the right voice over various sensitive matters remain silent.

In this way, miscreants succeed in communicating and provoking violence in society. As conscious citizens, we have never taken responsibility to create awareness on these issues. Neither at the individual level nor at the mass level do we strive to raise objections, awareness, or rejections on the basis of knowledge and vision. The result of this lack is provoked violence and the destruction of peace

Fourthly and lastly, anything that stirs society in such a sensitive way must be addressed swiftly by the responsible authorities before misconceptions spiral into unrest and radicalisation. We in Kashmir know too well that confusion and miscommunication can easily turn into violence, as witnessed in the past.

These decades of turmoil have already cost us countless lives and broken down our developmental progress. What we need now is clarity, honesty, and a commitment to truth, because truth ensures unity, unity nurtures brotherhood, and together they form the bedrock of a successful nation.

When religion is twisted into a political tool, it leads to destructive ends, serving narrow political gains at the cost of national interest

(Author is a Columnist and can be reached at: [email protected])