When profit is only motive, even poison is sold: Tarigami on rotten meat seizures

Kulgam, Aug 12: “When profit becomes the sole motive, anything, even poison, will be sold,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kulgam, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said on Tuesday while reacting to the ongoing raids and seizure of a huge quantity of rotten meat and other substandard products in Jammu & Kashmir.He said it is the government’s responsibility to stop those “playing with people’s lives”.Speaking to reporters here, the CPI(M) leader said, “That is why governments are elected, whether in Delhi or here, and why we have institutions to uphold the law and ensure public welfare. But where have they been? We have many law enforcement agencies, yet no one has noticed these rotten products before. Society also has a role to keep an eye on such elements that play with people’s lives.”On the issue of nomination powers to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Tarigami said sovereignty lies with the people, who have the right to elect their representatives. “There was just an election in Parliament. Since 2014, there has been a government because of the will of the people. There is a procedure, a process. In J&K Assembly elections, too, were held, and people gave a mandate. The opposition also got votes and seats, and some parties formed a government together,” he said. “Those in power should respect this mandate. Unfortunately, efforts are being made to weaken it. If I become weak, it is fine, but if democracy becomes weak, the results will not be good for either Jammu and Kashmir or the country.”Questioning the nomination of five Assembly seats, he asked, “Where did these five seats come from? For example, there are two seats for women’s empowerment. But who checks which of our sisters is eligible to represent us? Similarly, for migrants, who decides their representative? Are we, whom they voted for, not their representatives? We did not accept backdoor entry in the past, and we will not accept it in the future.”He urged citizens and the media to raise their voices in defence of democracy. “We need democracy. Even if you dislike our democracy, we will still speak, we will still sing, and our rights will be protected,” he said.On socio-economic issues, Tarigami said unemployment remains the biggest challenge, along with the plight of casual labourers, daily wagers, and those working in welfare schemes. “People have the right to question why work is not being done. Those in power must assert themselves and not just become showmen. Let there be trust in the law, the Constitution, and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.The CPI(M) leader called for unity among political parties, civil society, and citizens to “speak together” so that “those with more power” listen and take positive steps. “These are issues for all parties. We may speak and nothing may happen, but together we can build pressure. There is a time and a need to stand together,” he said.