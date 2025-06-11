“When is PM Modi going to meet leaders of political parties?”: Jairam Ramesh

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the all-party delegation members on India’s global outreach on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repeatedly asking him to conduct an all-party meeting and hold a two-day discussion in the upcoming Monsoon Session in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh questioned PM Modi about the potentiality of conducting an all-party meeting, setting up a review committee on Operation Sindoor, a two-day discussion during the Monsoon Session and about the efforts made to nab the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack.

The Congress MP stated, “It was natural that the Prime Minister meet all the 50 MPs who were members of these seven delegations that went to 32 countries. That was not a surprise as far as we were concerned. But we have only four simple questions. We would like the Prime Minister to answer these questions. Question number one – When will the Prime Minister chair an all-party meeting and meet the leaders? Leaders and not MPs, and take them into confidence on the internal and external security challenges that have emerged after the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“Secondly, our question is that after the Kargil war, we had a Kargil review committee… will there be a similar exercise, especially after the CDS revelations in Singapore? Will there be a review? Will there be an analysis? … So will there be a report? Will it be tabled in Parliament? The third question is, during the Monsoon session, will the Prime Minister allow a two full-day discussion on internal and external security challenges, on China, on Pakistan, on the new emerging technologies which we have to contend with, with the challenges posed by President Trump’s repeated claims…” Ramesh added.

He further said, “Our fourth question is that the Pahalgam terrorists who carried out this brutal attack are still free; they have not been brought to justice. They were responsible for the Poonch attack on December 23. They were responsible for Gagangir on October 24. They were involved in Gulmarg on October 24. These are all reports that have not been denied. So, when will these Pahalgam terrorists be brought to justice?”

Speaking about PM Modi’s meeting with the delegation members, he said, “Prime Minister meeting the MPs is fine. That’s his prerogative. But when is he going to meet the leaders of political parties? When is he going to announce a two-day discussion in the upcoming Parliament session?…”

Earlier today, in a social media post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to multiple key partner countries.

The Congress asked PM Modi about the possibility of chairing an all-party meeting about the issues concerning India’s security strategy. (ANI)