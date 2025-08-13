West Indies register their first series triumph over Pakistan since 1991

The West Indies have broken a drought of 34 years with an emphatic 202-run series-clinching victory over Pakistan in Trinidad on Tuesday, according to the ICC website.

Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten innings of 120 to help the West Indies post 294/6, and pacer Jayden Seales collected six wickets in reply as Pakistan were bundled out for just 92 to ensure the home side registered a 2-1 series triumph.

It was the West Indies’ first bilateral ODI series victory against Pakistan since November 1991 and will give the side plenty of confidence as they attempt to earn a place at the next edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 after they missed out on qualifying for the most recent tournament in India in 2023.

The West Indies had looked in trouble when Gudakesh Motie fell for five in the 42nd over and the score at 184/6, but Hope and Justin Greaves (43 not out) combined well with some lofty late hitting to ensure the hosts posted a decent total at Brian Lara Stadium.

It was Hope’s 18th ODI century of his career and took him past former great Desmond Haynes (17) and into third place for the most ODI centuries by a West Indies men’s player, with only Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) ahead of him.

Seales then ripped through Pakistan’s top-order to leave the visitors reeling at 23/4, and the in-form right-armer returned at the death to clean up the tail to finish with the third-best figures (6/18) by a West Indies bowler in the history of men’s ODI cricket.

It was also the fourth-largest victory (by runs) by the West Indies in men’s ODI cricket, and Hope said there were plenty of positives for his side to take from the match and the series.

“We had a complete game and I am extremely proud of us beating Pakistan after so long,” Hope said. We stress on negatives a lot in the West Indies and there are so many positives to shout about and it was great to see the guys pulling off history.”

Seales was adjudged Player of the Series for his 10 wickets across the three matches, and Hope praised the young pacer.

“Seales is a quality bowler…he’s a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up. He’s at his best across formats,” Hope added. (ANI)