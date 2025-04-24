“Were scared, didn’t leave hotel…”: Tourists recall fear and chaos during Pahalgam terror attack, thank Centre for safe return

Tourists who had been on a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir with their families in Pahalgam recalled the fear and chaos they endured following the brutal terror attack and expressed gratitude to both the central and state governments for ensuring their safety and facilitating their return to Mumbai on Thursday.

Manish, a resident of Thane, who had travelled to Gulmarg for a family vacation, shared how the attack forced them to cut short their trip and return within three days due to the terror attack and described the experience as deeply unsettling.

The tourist, who was present in Gulmarg at the time of the incident, said he and his family were frightened and remained inside their hotel until it was time to board their flight back.

“I had gone for a week, but we returned within 3 days because of the situation. I was with my family, and we were scared. I was in Gulmarg when the attack happened. After that, we didn’t leave our hotel. We only departed to board the flight and directly land here,” Manish recounted, adding that such violence against civilians was “completely unacceptable.”

Aniket, another tourist from Dombivli in Thane, was also in Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the recent terror attack. He and his family were just two to three kilometres away from the attack site when it occurred.

Speaking after safely returning home, he expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Indian Army and both the central and state governments in ensuring their safety.

“We were in Kashmir for eight days. When the attack took place, we were in Pahalgam, just a few kilometres from the spot,” he said.

He described the immediate atmosphere as tense and fearful. “There was an atmosphere of fear there. All the people, including the locals and tourists, were scared,” he added.

“After some time, the Indian Army made us feel safe,” Aniket said, commending the quick deployment and effective security arrangements.

He also acknowledged the support received from the authorities and said, “The central and state government has been providing us a lot of help. I am feeling very good as the whole family has safely returned.”

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, around 500 tourists from Maharashtra have returned to the state over the past two days, under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to an official release, the state government arranged two special flights through IndiGo and Air India, which have brought back 184 tourists to Mumbai. Additionally, a special flight has been arranged for tomorrow to bring back 232 more tourists.

In the aftermath of the incident, CM Devendra Fadnavis had immediately instructed Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan to depart for Kashmir.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, earlier in the day, took a detailed review of the situation from Mahajan and stated that if additional flights are needed tomorrow, they should be arranged and the expenses will be borne by the state government.

Girish Mahajan visited Maharashtra tourists being treated at the Army hospital. During this visit, CM Fadnavis interacted with the injured tourists via video call and thanked the doctors providing treatment.

A three-tier coordination system has been activated to bring back Maharashtra tourists from Kashmir, involving the Mantralaya, the Chief Minister’s Office, and Maharashtra Sadan.

Requests from all corners of Maharashtra are being addressed. Some tourists have been accommodated at Kalika Dham in Jammu.

Some tourists have made their way from Jammu to Delhi via whatever means available, and arrangements are being made for them in Delhi. Tomorrow’s special flight from Kashmir will include tourists from Akola and Amravati.

The lists of incoming passengers are being updated regularly at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, and the state government is prepared to arrange additional special flights if needed.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)