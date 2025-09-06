“Well-thought-out conspiracy”: BJP’s Altaf Thakur condemns vandalism at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine

Follow us on

BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Saturday condemned the vandalisation of a stone plaque at the Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Srinagar, calling it a “well-thought-out conspiracy” against the nation’s identity.

“Since yesterday, an attempt has been made to create a controversy. The Ashoka symbol is the symbol of our country, and we will not allow anyone to break this symbol. It is the identity of an Indian. Even if we go for Hajj, this symbol is there on the passport. This symbol is there on your Aadhar card. If someone had an objection to this symbol, he would have directly gone to the Chairman or the Waqf Board,” Thakur said at a press conference.

Earlier, a video of the alleged vandalism also went viral on social media.

“The path they chose, the way they behaved, is on the same lines as Osama bin Laden.BJP will not tolerate this under any circumstances…This was a well-thought-out conspiracy,” Thakur said.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad.

On Friday, BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi strongly condemned the incident, describing it as “very unfortunate.”

Speaking to ANI, Andrabi said, “This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a terrorist attack, and the attackers are the goons of a political party. These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif.”

She added that a Waqf administrator present at the site narrowly escaped an attack, adding that the mob not only insulted the national emblem but also “damaged the dignity of the dargah.”

Andrabi said, “Our administrator had a narrow escape. The mob attacked him as well… This mob has committed a huge crime by tarnishing the national emblem. They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them.” (ANI)