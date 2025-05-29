Weatherman predicts rains, flash floods, stormy weather for next 2 days in J&K 

The light rains lashed the plains while the hailstorm wreaked havoc in northern parts of Kashmir on Thursday with the weatherman predicting unstable weather conditions until Saturday.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other adjacent areas received fresh rainfall today while the hailstorm has wreaked havoc in multiple areas in north Kashmir, causing losses to the farmers.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at most places with heavy rain accompanied with intense showers and gusty winds at few places for the next two days.

However, he said that a brief spell of light rain and thundershower is expected at isolated places from June 01 to June 03, adding that generally dry weather is expected with brief spell of rain and showers towards late afternoon at isolated places from June 04 to 06.

In its advisory, the MeT has stated that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds at scattered places during 30-31 May, adding that there is also a possibility of landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places.

Intense showers may generate flash floods at isolated places, the Advisory reads, appealing people to stay away from loose structures, electric poles, cables and trees etc.

Moreover, an independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng has said that Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness unstable weather conditions over the next 72 hours- until Saturday.

“Thundershowers are expected to affect most parts of the UT, with a stronger system expected to move in from Friday night into Saturday. Periods of intense showers, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms may occur during this time,” Keng said.

He added that persistent cloud cover will likely keep daytime temperatures below seasonal averages.

Meanwhile, Keng said that intense showers may trigger landslides, shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“Cloudbursts and cloud to ground lightning strikes are possible,” he said, adding that the timings and intensity of showers will vary from area to area.

“Intense showers may trigger flash floods in a few spots,” he added—(KNO)