Weak-long “Aakanksha Haat” exhibition will commence tomorrow at Gulmarg

Baramulla, July 27: All preparations are in place for the launch of the “Aakanksha Haat”, a week-long exhibition being organized by the District Administration Baramulla under the national initiative “Vocal for Local campaign”. The event will officially commence tomorrow at 10:30 AM at the waiting area of the Gulmarg Gondola.A statement issued here said that the initiative is part of the countrywide ‘Aakanksha’ brand launched by NITI Aayog, aimed at promoting local products, artisans, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from Aspirational Blocks across India. The goal is to strengthen the rural economy, support traditional skills, and connect local entrepreneurs to national and global markets. The Aakanksha Haat will feature a wide array of local products including traditional crafts, Kashmiri carpets, handloom items, organic produce, local delicacies, and herbal goods, among other region-specific offerings. The event will also host live craft demonstrations, cultural performances, skill-building workshops, and sessions on marketing and entrepreneurship. Special recognitions and awards will be given to the best stalls, most innovative products, and artisans with the highest sales, to encourage excellence and healthy competition. The District Administration Baramulla invites all residents and tourists to visit the Haat, explore and purchase local products, and enjoy the cultural vibrancy of the region.

