“We will never give in to nuclear blackmail”: EAM Jaishankar at Vadodara

Emphasising that safeguarding the nation’s interests remains paramount, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hit out at Pakistan asserting that India will never succumb to any form of nuclear blackmail.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of Foreign National Students at Parul University in Gujarat’s Vadodara, EAM S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s zero tolerance for terrorism has been manifested today through its actions.

“We will never give in to nuclear blackmail. Whatever decisions have to be taken in India’s national interests are taken and will continue to be taken,” he said.

He termed April’s Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali national, an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and an evil desire to sow the seeds of religious discord.

“Recently, we saw an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and an evil desire to sow the seeds of religious discord. The barbarity of the killings required an exemplary response, which was delivered… It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture, and utilise terrorism for their ends are made to pay a high cost. That it warranted a forceful response, even after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai in 2008, is widely acknowledged,” Jaishankar added.

“But times have changed, and our resolve is much stronger now. Terrorism epicentres are no longer immune. India’s zero tolerance for terrorism has been manifested today through its actions…” said Jaishankar.

Further stressing the issues of the Global South, the EAM said, “There are also other pressing challenges faced by the world especially our brothers and sisters of the Global South. We all realised during the COVID Pandemic how much our health security depended on others. The Ukraine conflict brought home the vulnerability of energy security. The shortage of fertilisers and scarcity of food grains left many economies deeply impacted.”

He spoke about the imperative of stronger international cooperation in a more diverse and pluralistic world, and New Delhi’s outlook driven by the ethos of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.

He also highlighted India’s strong advocacy for the Global South, rooted in shared history and common aspirations.

Notably, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)