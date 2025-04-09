‘We will eradicate terrorism & achieve complete normalcy’: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Apr 08: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, directing senior police officials and heads of various security agencies to intensify efforts to eliminate terrorism and dismantle the entire terror ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah emphasised the need for a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to counter terrorism, stressing the importance of strengthening the capabilities and coordination among all security agencies.

“You must follow a zero-tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. We have given J&K Police and security forces a free hand to neutralize the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting and financing terrorism will face severe consequences,” he stated.

During the Unified Headquarters meeting at Raj Bhawan, the Home Minister also directed officials to ensure complete synergy in their operations, aiming for zero infiltration from across the border and the elimination of foreign terrorists active in the Valley.

Shah further called for the strict enforcement of property attachment in cases related to terror and narco-terrorism and demanded a results-driven strategy to root out terrorist elements from the region.

“Strict action must be taken against those exploiting cyberspace to spread extremist and fundamentalist ideologies. We must aggressively counter these threats while upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism.

He commended the efforts of security agencies for the significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration, and the recruitment of youth into terrorist organizations. “The Modi Government’s sustained and coordinated efforts have crippled the entire terror ecosystem nurtured by hostile elements in Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted.

Shah directed all security agencies to maintain their coordinated approach in eliminating terrorism in the region. He also instructed the implementation of the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan on a mission mode to ensure sustained success.

“All agencies should continue working together to ensure that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 are preserved, and we achieve the goal of a ‘terror-free J&K’ at the earliest. The Modi Government is committed to providing all necessary resources to achieve this goal,” he said.

In addition, the Union Home Minister reviewed preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9 this year, and directed the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to ensure the yatra is conducted peacefully.

Shah also emphasised the priority of eliminating terrorism from Jammu division, alongside efforts in the Valley.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Northern Command Lt. Gen. Suchindra Kumar, senior commanders from the 15th, 16th, and 9th Corps, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabat, and heads of the CRPF and BSF.

In a post on X, Shah announced that three more groups had withdrawn from the separatist Hurriyat Conference and pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India. He hailed this as a growing endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Naya Kashmir’—free from violence and hatred.

On Monday, Shah visited the family of martyred DySP Humayun Bhat in the Humhama area near Srinagar Airport. Accompanied by LG Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, Shah offered condolences to the officer’s father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat, and his wife Fatima, and blessed their 20-month-old child. DySP Bhat was killed in an anti-terror operation in Kokernag on September 13, 2023, and was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.

In Jammu, the Home Minister met the families of four policemen killed in Kathua and handed over compassionate appointment orders to their next of kin.

“Terrorism is down but not yet fully eradicated. We will soon bring complete normalcy to J&K,” Shah assured during the interaction.

Shah also visited a BSF border outpost in Kathua, praising the force for its unwavering dedication. “The BSF has a glorious legacy. You stand guard for the nation round-the-clock, in every weather condition. The country is proud of your service,” he told the jawans and officers during his visit.

Before concluding his three-day visit, Shah met with several delegations in Jammu and Kashmir before returning to New Delhi in the evening.