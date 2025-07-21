“We will eliminate every link aiding terror”: LG

SRINAGAR, JULY 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called on the youth to actively contribute to building a terrorism-free, drug-free, and fit Jammu and Kashmir, while reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the entire ecosystem that fuels terrorism and radicalization.

“We must unite and wage a war against terrorism, its eco-system, and drug addiction,” the Lieutenant Governor said during the felicitation ceremony of the ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ Cycle Race 2025 in Srinagar. “It is my firm resolve to eliminate the network responsible for radicalizing youth, supplying weapons, funding, and assisting terrorists. Don’t touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty is our policy. We believe in establishing peace, not buying peace.”

He assured the people that the Civil and Police administration is committed to delivering justice to the families of victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and is determined to root out terrorism and its support system entirely.

The event, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme, witnessed participation from over 5,500 cyclists across the country, competing in 10 different categories. The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners and praised the participants’ enthusiasm, unity, and commitment to peace.

“Pedal Through Paradise is not just a sporting event—it’s a symbol of the new Jammu and Kashmir. It sends a powerful message encouraging youth to choose the path of progress over violence and addiction,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid rich tributes to the dedication and sacrifice of J&K Police personnel, calling them a beacon of courage and commitment to national unity.

“J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless service and sacrifice. Its legacy is written in the blood of its brave personnel who have brought hope, peace, and progress to the region,” he added.

The event was attended by NalinPrabhat, DGP; ChandrakerBharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG (Coordination); Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police; M.K. Sinha, ADGP Headquarters; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; senior civil and police officials; members of the J&K Cycling Association; noted sportspersons; and a large number of youth.