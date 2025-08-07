We welcome statehood demand but CM must prioritise restoration of Art 370 & 35A: PDP

Srinagar, Aug 06: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday welcomed the appeal by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for a collective push toward restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.However, the party has expressed serious concern over what it termed as “selective focus” on statehood, while overlooking the “far more critical demand” for restoring Article 370 and Article 35A, which form the constitutional foundation of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity, rights, and autonomy, PDP Chief Spokesperson Mehboob Beg said in a statement issued here.She said that while the party wholeheartedly supports the call for statehood and stands ready to back any meaningful initiative that fulfills promises made to the people in Parliament, public forums, and before the Supreme Court, it is “disheartening” to see that the National Conference (JKNC), under CM Omar Abdullah’s leadership, has not demonstrated equal urgency or clarity on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.“The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019 was a historic betrayal that struck at the heart of our political and cultural identity. Ignoring this reality while demanding statehood alone dilutes the larger struggle for justice and dignity,” Beg said.The PDP, he said, views the current narrative centred only on statehood as one that aligns too closely with the BJP-led central government’s agenda, which has selectively promised statehood while remaining silent on special status. “In this context, the party believes it is imperative that NC, which enjoys a substantial mandate from the people, must leverage its political capital to prioritise the complete restoration of constitutional guarantees under Articles 370 and 35A,” Beg said.The Chief Spokesperson added, “Statehood without special status is akin to treating the symptoms while ignoring the root cause. The people did not vote for administrative adjustments; they voted for the return of their rights, their land, and their constitutional dignity.”He said the PDP reiterates its position that statehood, while important, cannot be the ultimate goal. The restoration of Articles 370 and 35A must remain central to any political roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. “The party pledges its full support to any multi-party initiative that seeks to build a united front—both in Parliament and on the ground toward this larger objective,” Beg said.The PDP leader urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to “lead with courage and clarity—not just on statehood, but on the full restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional position”. “This is not just a political necessity, but a moral obligation,” he asserted.Beg said the PDP calls on all political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite in the “struggle for justice, dignity, and constitutional rights”. The party, he said, remains firm in its resolve to relentlessly pursue the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, irrespective of the central government’s stance.