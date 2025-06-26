“We want Discussions on statehood to end soon”, CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that talks about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir should reach a conclusion soon.

He said that people are hopeful, and he believes they will get what they have been demanding.

“Let the discussions continue, but we want these discussions to end as soon as possible. We will get what we are asking for,” Omar said while speaking to reporters.

Speaking about development, Omar said that projects worth Rs 10,600 crore have been approved, including tunnels on Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass.

“The demand for a year-round tunnel on Mughal Road has been pending since 2008–09. Now the budget is approved,” he said.

“Similarly, there’s long-standing demand for a tunnel on Sadhna Pass. These are not small projects,” he added.

He said such development works will give a huge boost to connectivity and economic growth.

Appreciating the efforts and discipline of the NCC cadets, Omar said that their training has helped build strong values.

“At the age of 18, reaching the top of the world shows how much self-discipline and self-confidence these children have gained after joining NCC,” he said.

He added that both a boy and a girl from Jammu and Kashmir, who had taken part in a world-record flag-raising ceremony, made the region proud.

“One of them is my daughter and the other is my son both representing Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh,” he said.

Omar encouraged more young people to join NCC to improve themselves and grow in discipline, strength, and service to the nation. “I would like more children to join NCC and improve themselves,” he said.

Despite high temperatures during the camp, Omar said he hoped the cadets enjoyed their stay and would tell others about Kashmir’s beauty. “We have no control over the weather, it was very hot, but I hope they will tell their friends, neighbours, and relatives to come to Kashmir next time,” he added.(KNS)