BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“We talked about restoring the statehood of J&K…,” says Apni Party leader Mohammad Rafi Mir

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Apni Party leader Mohammad Rafi Mir on Sunday said that the delegation of the party, during a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, discussed several pressing issues and reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, “..We apprised them about the situation on the ground and had a discussion on various issues…I am hopeful that all our concerns will be resolved…We also talked about restoring the statehood of J&K…”
The delegation also included senior leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, who raised concerns about the economic impact of sudden weather changes on tourism-related sectors in the region.
“We discussed various issues in the meeting… A survey should be conducted to assess the damage caused by the sudden change in weather… We urged the Lieutenant Governor to provide relief to hoteliers, taxi owners as their businesses have been affected due to tourists not coming to Jammu and Kashmir… We also discussed issues related to our constituencies,” Mohammad Dilawar Mir informed ANI.
On April 15, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he is hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir will “regain” the status of a state.
The restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference’s manifesto for the J-K elections.
In August 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Our international border is safe and incident-free: BSF IG DK Boora
India to support any feasible, mutually acceptable solution: MEA on Russia-Ukraine war
Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Contest: DIPR declares winners
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised in Keller block, Shopian
J&K Police organizes one day outreach program on combating misuse of Non-Profit Organizations for terror financing at Srinagar
Share This Article
Previous Article JKAP delegation meets LG Sinha, discusses Welfare of Shelling Victims, Tourism, and Disaster Management
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKAP delegation meets LG Sinha, discusses Welfare of Shelling Victims, Tourism, and Disaster Management
Breaking
Tarun Chugh spearheads BJP campaign in Ludhiana with a call to expose AAP govt theatrical concoctions 
Breaking National
Several deputations meet Minister Javed Rana
Breaking
“Our Criminal Justice system entering new era”: Amit Shah emphasises evidence-based law and order
Breaking National