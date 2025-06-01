“We talked about restoring the statehood of J&K…,” says Apni Party leader Mohammad Rafi Mir

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, “..We apprised them about the situation on the ground and had a discussion on various issues…I am hopeful that all our concerns will be resolved…We also talked about restoring the statehood of J&K…”

The delegation also included senior leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, who raised concerns about the economic impact of sudden weather changes on tourism-related sectors in the region.

“We discussed various issues in the meeting… A survey should be conducted to assess the damage caused by the sudden change in weather… We urged the Lieutenant Governor to provide relief to hoteliers, taxi owners as their businesses have been affected due to tourists not coming to Jammu and Kashmir… We also discussed issues related to our constituencies,” Mohammad Dilawar Mir informed ANI.

On April 15, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he is hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir will “regain” the status of a state.

The restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference’s manifesto for the J-K elections.

In August 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)