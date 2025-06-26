“We Stand United For Drug-free J&K”: CM Omar Abdullah on Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse 

On International Day Against Drug Abuse,Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said,” we stand united for a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir. Our youth deserve opportunity, not addiction”.

In a post on X, CM’s Office wrote, “Today, on International Day Against Drug Abuse, we stand united for a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir.”

“Our youth deserve opportunity, not addiction. My government is committed to stronger rehabilitation, awareness, and enforcement. Let us protect our future, together,”the post reads.