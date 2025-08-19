We need to uplift Government schools for imparting quality education: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today emphasized the need to uplift government schools to a standard where parents consider enrolling their children in them as the best choice for their future.

The Chief Minister stated this while addressing a day long Educational Stakeholders Meet on NEP 2020- Challenges and Prospects in Jammu and Kashmir, organised by Directorate of School Education Kashmir in collaboration with Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children) supported by HCL Foundation at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Addressing the gathering of educationists, Principals, Chief Education officers, Lecturers, Masters, Teachers and students, the Chief Minister said that education and health sectors form the core for the development of any society in the world.

He added that as soon as this elected government came into power, prime attention is being given to education and health sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I always say that keep everything else aside. If we do not have education, if we are not healthy, then we have nothing”, Chief Minister said.

“We build roads, we build bridges, we build factories, we provide electricity, we bring tourists, we do anything. If we do not have education to benefit from these things, if we are weak, if we are infirm, then we will not be able to benefit from these things”.

The Chief Minister further said that Education has the power to transform any society, adding that all the stakeholders associated with education sector need to work with such a dedication so that the government schools are brought to such a level where parents will feel that getting their children admitted to a government school is the best decision for their future.

Quoting Nobel Peace Laureate, Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”, the Chief Minister said that there is so much meaning in this quote and all the stakeholders associated with education sector need to make this as their mantra for contributing something to this sector.

Highlighting on other aspects of education sector, the Chief Minister called upon the education community that serving in far flung areas should be considered as opportunity to contribute something rather than as a punishment. He also called upon all the stakeholders that the more and more Hybrid Learning Centres should be established in remote areas so that the students in these areas can receive education from subject specified teachers from anywhere.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also called upon the educational community that in the last five years of implementation of NEP-2020, the challenges which may have emerged should be discussed and deliberated on platforms like these in order to have required corrective measures.

Highlighting on the significance of this stakeholders meet, the Chief Ministers called upon the participants of the meeting that after its conclusion, to bring around 10 actionable points before the government which will form the roadmap for developing educational sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo said that Education is backbone to gauge development of any part of the world. She further said that this stakeholders meet is a unique platform and space for dialogue on achieving various improvements in different aspects of education system.

She also highlighted that in recently concluded State/UT Ministers Conference on NEP-2020 at New Delhi, J&K was appreciated for remarkable progress in implementation of NEP.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani in his addressed highlighted the importance of education in our daily lives. He underlined that after the formation of Government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah Education sector has seen significant development as the current government is giving prime focus on this important sector.

Secretary School Education department, Ram Niwas Sharma and Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCL Tech & Director, HCL Foundation, Dr. Nidhi Pundir also spoke on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the meet, the Chief Minister also e-inaugurated a Hybrid Learning Centre having 12 interconnected schools through mode, established at GBHSS Jawahar Nagar, with an aim to improve live interactive classes and hybrid learning system. He also e-inaugurated 19 educational infrastructure projects worth Rs. 39.1 crores across several districts of Kashmir division.

Omar Abdullah, on the occasion, also distributed appointment orders among various persons recruited under SRO-43, RRET and CPW categories. He also launched a book titled ‘UDAAN’(Bhasha Ke Rang Shiksha Ke Sang)-a Multilingual Children’s material, prepared by Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT).