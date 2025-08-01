Developing StoryNational

“We must vow to eliminate every terrorist & terrorist organization…”: LG Sinha

LG Sinha Interacts With Officers at Army War College Mhow 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with the officers attending Higher Command Course – 54 at Army War College Mhow.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Today interacted with the officers attending Higher Command Course – 54 at Army War College Mhow. I had a wonderful discussion on contemporary Geo-political and Geo-strategic Issues besides our Counter-Terrorism Strategy and whole of govt approach to dismantle terror ecosystem.”

“I congratulated & thanked the outstanding officers of three services for keeping all citizens safe and safeguarding unity, integrity & sovereignty of the Country. We must vow to eliminate every terrorist & terrorist organization that threatens our safety, security & prosperity.”

