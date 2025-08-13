Top Stories

“We must inculcate ‘Nation First’ spirit”: LG Sinha

•Pays tribute to martyrs in Pahalgam terror attack •SaysPahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakwill never be forgotten •“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one united family of 140 cr” •“Pedal for Ek Bharat’ rally inspired youth, echoed founders’ vision •Felicitates 79 cyclists of ‘Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ rally

SRINAGAR, Aug 12:  Paying tribute to civilians martyred in the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, we have avenged Pakistan’s brutality. Any bloodshed of our citizens by Pakistan will come at a heavy price.”

He was speaking while felicitating 79 cyclists who participated in the ‘Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ rally, organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The rally comprised 40 local youth and 39 BSF personnel who covered a 79-km route from BSF Campus Bandipora to Frontier HQ, BSF Kashmir, Humhama, passing through Manasbal, Sumbal, Shalateng, Hyderpora, and Bakshi Stadium. The event celebrated India’s diversity, national unity, and fostered a shared sense of identity.

Congratulating the BSF, the country’s frontline force, the LG lauded their tribute to the brave soldiers and officers who uphold the nation’s unity and integrity through immense valour and sacrifice. He said the rally would inspire youth to join the BSF, Army, and Police forces.

“BSF’s rally, traversing towns and villages, inspired the younger generation and reminded them of the vision and ideals of selfless service laid by our founding fathers. It is the bounden duty of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir to walk that path and build the Jammu and Kashmir of their dreams,” the LG said.

He described the cyclists as living symbols of India’s enduring courage. The 79-km ride represents 79 years of India’s independence and progress, with each cyclist embodying the true power of society and every soldier reflecting the nation’s strength.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. The hearts and souls of 140 crore Indians are united as one family. This spirit of unity must strengthen us. We must prioritize ‘Nation First’ and put nation-building above personal interests,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

He urged the youth and all sections of society to self-introspect and pledge dedication towards a developed Jammu and Kashmir and a prosperous India. The LG also warned against divisive elements seeking to disrupt peace and called on citizens and civil society to actively participate in the HarGharTirangaAbhiyan, encouraging every family to join the campaign.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav, IG STC BSF Kashmir Solomon Yash Kumar Minz, Deputy Commissioner BudgamDr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, SSP Budgam Nikhil Borkar, senior BSF, police and civil administration officials, cyclists, and a large number of youth.

