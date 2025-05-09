Breaking

“We have vowed to neutralize terrorists”: LG Sinha 

"Our men in uniform will ensure that J&K & Bharat is peaceful & prosperous: LG

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with soldiers and said,”I saw determination in their eyes and I want to tell the people across the country that you are in safe hands.”

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “We have vowed to neutralize terrorists and my message is clear-if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down. I want to tell the people of J&K that peace is foundation of prosperity & our men in uniform will ensure that J&K & Bharat is peaceful & prosperous.”

“During my interaction with soldiers, I saw determination in their eyes and I want to tell the people across the country that you are in safe hands. Entire nation is drawing inspiration from their valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy. Jai Hind!” the post reads.

“A proud privilege to be amongst Bravest of the Brave, our heroes in Baramulla. They have just one dream and one resolve- Destroy the enemy & its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat’s sovereignty. Jai Hind Ki Sena!” LG said.

 

