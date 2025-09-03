“We get along with India very well, but…”: Trump defends 50% tariff, calls ties “one sided”

Responding to queries about reconsidering the tariffs on India at the White House, Trump reiterated that the trade relationship with India had been “one-sided” for many years, claiming that New Delhi had been charging the US some of the highest tariffs in the world, creating an imbalanced trade scenario.

“We get along with India very well. But India, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship… India was charging us tremendous tariffs. They were the highest in the world… And we, therefore, were not doing business with India, but they were doing business with us because we weren’t charging them foolishly… So they sent in everything they made and poured it into the country… But we would not send in anything, as they were charging us with 100 per cent tariffs,” the US President said.

He gave the example of the American motorcycle company Harley Davidson, highlighting the challenges faced by it due to what he claimed was a 200 per cent tariff on motorcycles imported into India.

“Harley Davidson couldn’t sell in India, as there was a 200 per cent tariff on a motorcycle… Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don’t have to pay tariffs,” he added.

Trump also pointed out that thousands of companies, especially car manufacturers from China, Mexico, and Canada, are choosing to build their products in the US to avoid tariffs and benefit from protective policies.

“Now thousands of companies are coming into the US… Traditionally, car companies… They are coming from China, Mexico, Canada… They want to build here because, number one, they like to be here, and number two, the tariffs are protecting them. And number three, they want to avoid paying tariffs. When you build their cars here, you don’t have any tariffs,” he further stated.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, the US President had claimed that the business relationship between India and the US for many decades has been “totally one-sided”, “one-sided disaster” and also that “they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late”.

He stated that India has charged the US “such high tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India”.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little – Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” he said.

“It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” the post added.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil. (ANI)