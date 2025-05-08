“We are together,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after all-party meeting on Op Sindoor

The Union government on Thursday held an all-party meeting to brief the various political parties about the affirmative action taken during Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. The operation had targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and all nine were destroyed.

Following the conclusion of the all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju briefed the reporters. Rijiju said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting and members of each party were briefed about the operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday morning.

Kiren Rijiju emphasised that all the leaders have showcased “maturity” and asserted that at the present time all are “together”. The Union Minister informed that everyone congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for the Operation Sindoor and offered their support to the government into the matter.

“The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who briefed everyone about the Operation Sindoor and all the leaders gave their suggestions. All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together.

Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces. We have received a few suggestions as well… The Defence Minister said we don’t form the government just to rule”, Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.

“Political parties are the voice of the people and the leaders speaking in one voice. I think it is also one of our successes… It is not good to tell about the continuation of things that are going on after the first strike of Operation Sindoor, and hence, officials were not called in the meeting,” he said.

Rijiju also urged all parties to not rely on unverified news, “Many fake news is being propagated to spread fake news, and hence, I appeal to all in this time not to trust any fake news coming out of the country or from within the country and to trust only authentic information.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chairman and MP Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke to the media after the all-party meeting and said that the government have the “golden” opportunity to confront Pakistanis and adopt Kashmiris.

He urged that the victims of the Poonch attack must be declared as “terrorist” victims and the government should provide houses and compensate them.

“The government has a golden opportunity in Kashmir to confront Pakistan and adopt Kashmiris. Those who have lost their lives in Poonch should be declared terrorist victims, and the government should compensate and provide houses for them, as they lost everything because of Pakistan’s ceasefire violations… The biggest takeaways for me are that Bhawalpur and Muridke – two known terrorist sites were destroyed… Many international media outlets have reported that a Rafale has been down in Bathinda. The Indian Air Force should deny it, as it shouldn’t damage the morale of our armed forces”, he told reporters.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday morning. They launched strikes on several terrorist camps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)