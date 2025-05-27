“We are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror”: CM Omar Abdullah after Cabinet meet in Pahalgam

As the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet held its meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was a “clear message” to terrorists that “enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve.”

The cabinet meeting was held over a month after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including one Nepali national, were brutally killed by terrorists.

This is the first time that a Cabinet meeting was held outside Jammu or Srinagar, since his government took office.

“This morning, J&K cabinet meeting was convened in Pahalgam. Though we worked as per the agenda of our government, we did not have a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam for just an administrative or government function. The agenda of development and happiness in J-K, the agenda to represent the people in J-K will not stop due to bloodshed,” the Chief Minister said during a press conference.

“This is the first time this government has held a cabinet meeting outside Jammu or Srinagar,” he added.

Posting about the meet on X, he said, “Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message–we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid.”

CM Abdullah also thanked the people of Pahalgam for raising their voice against the bloodshed on April 22 when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet also discussed tourism in the valley, as it is a big source of revenue for locals in Pahalgam. CM Abdullah said that a group of tour operators from Maharashtra are also in Pahalgam and will also be visiting Srinagar.

“Since we are in Pahalgam, tourism is also on our agenda.. A group of Maharashtra tour operators is here in Pahalgam. They will also visit Srinagar. What encourages us is that earlier the group was going to be of 20-25 people. But, around 60 tour operators from Maharashtra have come to see how the travel and tour industry can be resumed here… I want to thank these people…”

The Pahalgam attack had severely affected the region’s tourism, leading to widespread fear among visitors and a sharp decline in bookings and trips. The meeting addressed these concerns and reinforced the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and reviving tourism in the area.

Earlier, on May 15, responding to the challenges faced by the tourism sector after the terror attack, CM Abdullah chaired a meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, he assured stakeholders of the government’s full support and pledged to consider their suggestions for reviving tourism in the region.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive tourism revival plan to be developed jointly with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath ji Yatra. He proposed that the package include support for hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts, and innovative initiatives like unique shopping festivals inspired by those in Dubai.

Abdullah also expressed concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to invest in tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses, and guest accommodations, highlighting their vulnerability amid the downturn.

The April 22 terror attack not only resulted in the tragic loss of life but also cast a long-term shadow on Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector, one of the key contributors to its economy. Many local businesses dependent on tourism have suffered heavy losses since the incident. (ANI)