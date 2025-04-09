“We are not challenging the authority of Parliament”: JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Waqf Act

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act. He asserted that it’s their democratic right to express views on the bill, which affects the Muslim-majority region.

“We just want one thing, let us discuss (Waqf Amendment Act). Where will we have a discussion if not in the assembly? Again, I want to reiterate that we are not challenging the authority of the Parliament, but it is our right to talk about it and express our views and opposition. This is what we have been doing,” Sadiq told reporters.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as NC MLAs protested against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s decision to disallow their adjournment motion.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma slammed the National Conference’s stance on the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that the party opposed the act because it had a vested interest in keeping the status quo.

“National Conference’s pain on the Waqf exists from the time of Sheikh Abdullah. Ever since independence, the National Conference has administered the Waqf in J&K. Their own office is on Waqf land,” Sharma said.

“There are many offices and landholdings with their relatives and workers, which belong to the Waqf, and they are scared of being questioned on that. A common, poor, and oppressed Muslim has no problem with it. He is happy with the bill,” he added.

J&K People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said that his party has moved a no-confidence motion against the speaker, “We demanded that the Speaker either goes back to his chambers temporarily and Mubarak Gul take over for the time being and our work will be done. We also brought in a no-confidence motion. If he persists, then I think the no-confidence motion should be successful… Discussions on the Waqf bill will be held if they (NC) want.”

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone said that secularism was being violated and federalism was under threat,

“The Constitution and rule of law is being violated. Secularism is being brazenly violated. Federalism is under threat… It is the need of the hour to restore our identity of unity in diversity. The Waqf amendment bill is in concluding our religious matters, and the members have expressed their concern about it… We will not tolerate their interference in our religious matters. They have divided our beautiful state,” he said. (ANI)