“We aim to promote tourism, fitness, & community spirit”: CM

SRINAGAR, SEP 08: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the Kashmir Marathon-2025, a flagship sporting event aimed at promoting fitness, tourism, and Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also launched the official promotional video for the event, scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The date was revised from the earlier proposed October 19 to avoid overlap with the Delhi Marathon and Diwali festivities.

Senior officials including Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretaries Dheeraj Gupta and others from the Tourism, Finance, IT, and GAD departments were present. Director Tourism Kashmir made a detailed presentation on the event plan.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Kashmir Marathon should transcend its sporting nature and evolve into a comprehensive cultural and tourism experience. He directed officials to coordinate with local hotels, restaurants, and businesses to offer special packages for visiting participants and tourists, enabling them to experience Kashmir’s hospitality, cuisine, and heritage.

To widen participation, especially among locals and youth, he suggested including 10 km and 5 km runs, in addition to the Full Marathon (42.19 km) and Half Marathon (21.09 km). These races will cover Srinagar’s iconic landmarks including Poloview, Rajbagh, Lal Chowk, TRC, Nishat Garden, and SKICC, offering runners a chance to experience the autumn beauty of the Valley.

Emphasizing sustainability and scale, the CM called for engaging a title sponsor and professional event management agency to oversee logistics, branding, athlete services, and post-event operations. He also highlighted the need for eco-friendly practices, suggesting the engagement of eco-volunteers, NGOs, and youth groups for clean-up drives and awareness activities.

The second edition of the Kashmir Marathon will also feature a Marathon Expo and a Gala Cultural Evening, aimed at engaging tourists, athletes, and locals through Kashmiri music, art, and traditional performances.

The Chief Minister was also presented with his participation certificate from the previous edition, where he successfully completed the Half Marathon.

Reaffirming his government’s vision, Omar Abdullah said, “The Kashmir Marathon will be positioned as a world-class sporting spectacle that celebrates our scenic beauty, promotes tourism, and fosters a culture of health, wellness, and community participation.”