WB team to visit Jammu for tourism infra review

JAMMU, July 21:A high-level delegation from the World Bank(WB) is scheduled to arrive in Jammu on July 22 to conduct an on-ground assessment of key tourist destinations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The visit is part of a broader effort to evaluate funding requirements for the development of tourism infrastructure across the region.

Rajesh Raina, a senior officer in the Tourism Department, said the delegation will visit Sanasar on July 22 and Reasi on July 23 to assess the infrastructure needs and determine areas where World Bank assistance would be most impactful.

From July 24 to 26, the team will hold a series of meetings in Jammu with officials from various departments and stakeholders involved in the tourism sector to gather detailed feedback and proposals for funding, he said .

Official sources also confirmed that the World Bank delegation has already visited the Kashmir Valley and conducted similar assessments of funding needs for the development of tourist destinations there.

“All senior officials from relevant departments have been directed to attend the meetings with the World Bank team in Jammu,” sources said.

Officials view the potential funding as a major boost for the tourism sector in J&K, which is being positioned as a key driver of regional economic growth. The primary objective of the World Bank’s mission is to identify strategic interventions that can enhance tourism infrastructure, accessibility, and sustainability in the Union Territory.